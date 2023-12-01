Odisha: Eight killed, including three women, as vehicle rams into stationary truck in Keonjhar

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE The image has been used for representative purposes only.

Odisha road accident: In a tragic incident, at least eight people were killed and several others injured when their vehicle hit a stationary truck in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Friday morning. According to officials, the deceased included three women and a child. While seven people died on the spot, another succumbed at a hospital, they added.

The accident took place on National Highway 20 near Balijodi village in the Ghatagon area when the occupants of the vehicle were going to visit a temple.

20 people were in vehicle

Five of the injured people were undergoing treatment at Keonjhar district headquarters hospital, while three others were shifted to SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as their condition deteriorated. A total of 20 people from Pudamari village in Ganjam district were on their way to have a darshan of Goddess Trarini, police said.

It is suspected that the driver dozed off leading to the accident that took place barely three km away from the temple. The police have started an investigation.

12 killed in accident in June

In a similar incident in June this year, at least 12 people were killed and eight others sustained injury after two buses collided in the Ganjam district in the state. The injured people were rushed to MKCG Medical College.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had also expressed grief over the death of the people in the accident. According to the Chief Minister's Office, the CM had announced ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to all the deceased.

(With PTI inputs)

