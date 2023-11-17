Odisha: Three dead, one injured after speeding truck hit them in Angul district

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Three dead, one injured after speeding truck hit them in Odisha's Angul district

Odisha road accident: Three persons were declared dead and another got injured when a speeding truck hit them in Odisha's Angul district, police said today (November 17).

The accident took place at Baragapali near Kishor Nagar on Thursday night (November 16) when the victims were standing on the road as their bus (in which they were travelling) developed a flat tyre. The speeding truck rammed into them and left the spot, a police officer said.

The deceased were identified as Nayan Kumar Nayak, Ghanasyam Barik of Jharsuguda district, and Anand Nayak from Sundergarh district.

While two passengers succumbed to injuries at Rairakhol Hospital, another died while undergoing treatment at Kishorenagar Hospital. The condition of the other passenger, Trilochan Nayak, is stated to be critical.

The Kishor Nagar police started an investigation into the incident. After conducting post-mortems, the bodies will be handed over to their family members, the police officer said.

