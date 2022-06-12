Follow us on Image Source : ANI Odisha: 4 dead after oil tanker explodes in Nayagarh

Odisha oil tanker explosion: At least 4 people lost their lives in an oil tanker explosion in Odisha's Nayagarh area on Sunday. At about 2 am today, two trucks carrying diesel and petrol were coming from Paradip to Nayagarh, when one of the trucks capsized in the Kusumi river.

SP Alekha Chandra Pahi told the media about the incident and said that one person's condition is critical, apart from the 4 who succumbed.

As per reports, the staff of the second tanker went to rescue the staff of the first tanker. "A sudden explosion took place and 4 were charred to death. One received severe injuries whose condition is critical," said SP Alekha Chandra Pahi.

