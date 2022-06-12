Sunday, June 12, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
Breaking
  • Protest outside Jama Masjid: Two arrested for disrupting communal harmony
  • UP Police arrests 304 people for Friday violence
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. Odisha: 4 dead after oil tanker explodes in Nayagarh

Odisha: 4 dead after oil tanker explodes in Nayagarh

SP Alekha Chandra Pahi told the media about the incident and said that one person's condition is critical, apart from the 4 who succumbed.

Poorva Joshi Written by: Poorva Joshi @poorvajoshi1424
Bhubaneswar Updated on: June 12, 2022 12:01 IST
oil tanker explosion, tanker explosion
Image Source : ANI

Odisha: 4 dead after oil tanker explodes in Nayagarh

Highlights

  • At least 4 people lost their lives in an oil tanker explosion in Odisha's Nayagarh.
  • SP Alekha Chandra Pahi told the media about the incident.
  • One person's condition is critical.

Odisha oil tanker explosion: At least 4 people lost their lives in an oil tanker explosion in Odisha's Nayagarh area on Sunday. At about 2 am today, two trucks carrying diesel and petrol were coming from Paradip to Nayagarh, when one of the trucks capsized in the Kusumi river.

SP Alekha Chandra Pahi told the media about the incident and said that one person's condition is critical, apart from the 4 who succumbed.

As per reports, the staff of the second tanker went to rescue the staff of the first tanker.  "A sudden explosion took place and 4 were charred to death. One received severe injuries whose condition is critical," said SP Alekha Chandra Pahi.

Also Read: Hapur factory explosion: Unit owner, operator arrested; death toll 13

 

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News