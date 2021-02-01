Odisha: 10 killed, 15 injured as pick-up van overturns in Koraput; PM expresses grief

Image Source : ANI Odisha: 10 killed, 15 injured as pick-up van overturns in Koraput

At least 10 people were killed and 15 others injured after a pick-up van carrying them overturned in Odisha's Koraput district on Sunday, a police officer said. While 10 people died on the spot, the 15 injured were taken to a hospital at Kotpad, Koraput Superintendent of Police Varun Guntupalli said.

The accident took place near Murtahandi under Kotpad police station limits when a group of around 30 people from neighbouring Chhattisgarh were returning to their village after attending a mourning ritual of a relative.

The condition of 10 of the injured was stated to be critical.

The pick-up van was returning from Sindhigaon in Koraput district when it overturned apparently after the driver lost control of the vehicle, police said.

PM Modi expresses grief

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragic death of 10 people in the road mishap. He tweeted, "My thoughts are with all those who have lost their dear ones in the tragic accident at Koraput, Odisha. I hope the injured recover at the earliest."

