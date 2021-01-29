Odisha: 3-year-old girl charred to death; 3 family members seriously injured in haystack fire

Image Source : FILE Odisha: 3-year-old girl charred to death

A three-year-old girl was charred to death and three of her family members were seriously injured in a fire that broke out in a haystack in the backyard of their house in Odisha's Kendrapara district early on Friday, police said.

The incident took place in the coastal village of Okilopala in Rajnagar police station area when the family members were sleeping inside a makeshift tent in the backyard of their house to guard the harvested paddy in their farm, a police officer said.

The haystack is suspected to have caught fire from a kerosene lamp, he said.

Neighbours rushed to the rescue of the family members on hearing their screams but the girl died on the spot and the remaining members were admitted to the district hospital where their condition is stated to be serious, the officer added.

