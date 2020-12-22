Image Source : ANI Five charred to death after container truck hits car on Yamuna Expressway in Agra

As many as five people were burnt alive after a container truck hit a their car in Yamuna Expressway in Agra. According to the latest information, the container truck, bearing a Nagaland number, was coming from the wrong direction when it hit the car near Khandauli area of Agra. The road mishap took place in the wee hours of Tuesday (December 22).

Agra: Five people travelling in a car were burnt alive when the vehicle caught fire after hitting a truck on Agra-Lucknow expressway in Khandauli early morning today. "We are trying to reach out to next of the kin of the victims. Truck driver is missing," says DM Prabhu N Singh. pic.twitter.com/0RMOVj6NaG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2020

The impact of the collision was so huge that the car caught flames and engulfed everyone sitting inside it. According to reports, the people inside the car kept asking for help yet no one came to their rescue. They are said to be from Lucknow and were probably heading towards Noida or Delhi.

The police and the fire brigade arrived at the spot after an hour. A child, a woman and three men are among those who died alive.

Latest India News