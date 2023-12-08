Odisha: ITI Berhampur students display recycled items made from scraps at Waste 2 Wealth symposium

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Waste 2 Wealth symposium

Berhampur: Twenty teams of students from Industrial Training Institute (ITI), Berhampur, made items recycled from automobile scraps, e-waste, bottle caps, and TMT bars of demolished buildings, and displayed them during a three-day ‘Waste 2 Wealth’ symposium in the ITI campus, which will conclude on Saturday. The agenda was ‘sustainability through green skills’. The exhibition was attended by students from local polytechnics, engineering schools, high schools and other private institutes.

Inaugurating the symposium, Prof. Prafulla Kumar Mohanty, Vice-Chancellor, Khallikote University, said, sustainable economic growth can only be achieved through green skills and competencies. He said with the emergence of ‘green jobs’, those undergoing training for industrial skills, must acquire competence for creating a greener world.

Prof. Geetanjali Dash, Vice-Chancellor, Berhampur University, said institutes involved in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) must promote skills for sustainable development in today’s fast-changing world.

Dr Rajat Kumar Panigrahi, Principal, ITI Berhampur said, 8.4 million jobs can be created for younger people in the age group 15-29 years by the year 2030 through “green transition”, according to a report of the International Labour Organization (ILO). Waste management sustainability, increasing hands-on skills and creating a circular economy are good practices and this is the need of the hour, he added.

The recycled products from wastes, developed by the students, will be sold to the general public in a store inside the ITI campus, which will be open for 24 hours, and the revenue generation from these products will be directly transferred to the accounts of students.

