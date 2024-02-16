Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Odisha: Wife, lover and mother-in-law kill man in Nayagarh district

Odisha crime news: A man was killed by his mother-in-law, wife and her lover in Komanda village in Odisha's Nayagarh district, and the accused have been arrested, police said today (February 16). The body of the deceased identified as Prakash Nayak was exhumed from a room in his in-laws' house on Thursday evening (February 15).

Prakash had married Jyotsna around 14 years back and used to stay at his in-laws house in Komanda village. Recently, Jyotsna developed an illicit relationship with a youth of the same village, which often lead to argument between the couple.

As Prakash's family did not met him for long, they went to his in-laws' place to meet him. Somehow Prakash's father sensed that his son has been killed and buried in the house after which he lodged a police complaint.

"After interrogation of the accused, Prakash's body was exhumed in the presence of police, scientific team, and the executive magistrate," said Sudhakar Sahoo, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Sarankula.

(With agencies inputs)

