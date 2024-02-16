Friday, February 16, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Odisha: Wife, lover and mother-in-law kill man in Nayagarh district

Odisha: Wife, lover and mother-in-law kill man in Nayagarh district

Odisha crime news: As Prakash's family did not met him for long, they went to his in-laws' place to meet him. Somehow Prakash's father sensed that his son has been killed and buried in the house after which he lodged a police complaint.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Bhubaneswar Updated on: February 16, 2024 18:21 IST
Odisha crime news, Odisha Wife lover mother in law kill man, Nayagarh district, latest updates, odis
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Odisha: Wife, lover and mother-in-law kill man in Nayagarh district

Odisha crime news: A man was killed by his mother-in-law, wife and her lover in Komanda village in Odisha's Nayagarh district, and the accused have been arrested, police said today (February 16). The body of the deceased identified as Prakash Nayak was exhumed from a room in his in-laws' house on Thursday evening (February 15).

Prakash had married Jyotsna around 14 years back and used to stay at his in-laws house in Komanda village. Recently, Jyotsna developed an illicit relationship with a youth of the same village, which often lead to argument between the couple.

As Prakash's family did not met him for long, they went to his in-laws' place to meet him. Somehow Prakash's father sensed that his son has been killed and buried in the house after which he lodged a police complaint.

"After interrogation of the accused, Prakash's body was exhumed in the presence of police, scientific team, and the executive magistrate," said Sudhakar Sahoo, Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Sarankula.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: Self-styled godman, four others abduct, rape girls in Chhattisgarh

ALSO READ: Man finds worm 'crawling' in orange ordered from Zepto, company responds

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement