Image Source : AP Coronavirus in Odisha: 63 new COVID-19 cases; tally rises to 1,723

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha surged to 1,723 after 63 new cases were reported, the State Health and Family Welfare Department said. With the latest updates, Ganjam district continued to be the major hotbed in the state. With these new patients, the number of active cases now stands at 827, while 887 patients have so far recovered from the infection, while seven persons have succumbed to the disease.

Of the fresh cases, Khurdha accounted for the maximum number of fresh cases at 12, followed by Jagatsinghpur at 11, Dhenkanal reported 9 cases. While Nayagarh reported 7 cases, Balangir reported 6 cases, Ganjam reported 4 cases, Balasore and Cuttack reported 3 cases each, Sundergarh reprted 2 cases, and one each case in Puri, Mayurbhanj, Sambalpur, Koraput, Jharsuguda and Nawarangpur.

Of the 63 new COVID-19 cases, 61 are in quarantine centres. Two were from local contacts.

As many as 1,43,570 samples were tested so far.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage