Follow us on Image Source : ANI. Odisha: 28 workers fall ill after ammonia gas leak at Balasore prawn plant.

Highlights Over 20 workers fell ill after inhaling ammonia gas in Odisha's Balasore district

The ammonia gas leaked from a prawn processing plant in Balasore

Police officers, fire rescue team rushed to prawn factory named Highland Agro Food Private Ltd

Balasore news : As many as 28 workers fell ill after inhaling ammonia gas that leaked from a prawn processing plant in Odisha's Balasore district on Wednesday (September 28).

Police officers and a fire rescue team rushed to the prawn factory named Highland Agro Food Private Limited and rescued 28 workers and sent them to Khantapada Hospital. Out of them, 15 were referred to Balasore and other hospitals, according to an official.

The incident is said to have occurred at around 7:00 pm at Gadabahanaga village in the Khantapada area of the district.

"While 28 were admitted to the local community health centre at Khantapada, 15 are referred to Balasore. Till now only 7 workers were shifted to Balasore district headquarters hospital and out of them 4 are in serious condition and 3 are discharged," said Dr Julalsen Jagdev, Balasore Chief District Medical Officer yesterday.

He also informed that the workers who came in contact with the gas complained of burning of throat, nose and respiratory tract.

"Inhalation of lower concentrations can cause coughing, and nose and throat irritation. Many of them complained of problems in breathing and irritation in the eyes. We are giving them oxygen for breathing. The condition of the other 8 workers is not known whether they were admitted in other hospital or referred to Cuttack or Bhubaneswar," he said.

Balasore MP and former Union Minister Pratap Sarangi met the workers at the hospital and discussed their health condition with the doctors.

Balasore Police are investigating the matter.

(With ANI inputs)

ALSO READ: Delhi: Water supply to be hit tomorrow due to ammonia pollution in Yamuna | Details

ALSO READ: Visakhapatnam gas leak: 87 women workers fall sick after ammonia leak at Porus Laboratories

Latest India News