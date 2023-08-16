Nuh violence: Bittu Bajrangi sent to police remand for a day, VHP distances from cow vigilante

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Bittu Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar

A Nuh court on Wednesday ordered cow vigilante Bittu Bajrangi to be in police custody for a day in connection with communal skirmishes that broke out in the district on July 31. The police also stated that Bajrangi's associates will also be apprehended soon. On Tuesday, Bittu Bajrangi alias Raj Kumar was arrested from Faridabad after a new FIR was filed against him at the Nuh's Sadar police station in response to a complaint by Assistant Superintendent of Police Usha Kundu.

The FIR claims that Bajrangi and several of his unidentified supporters mistreated and threatened a police team led by ASP Kundu after they were stopped while travelling with swords and trishuls to the Nalhar temple. Bajrangi had been arrested by Faridabad police two days after the violence in connection with another case related to the communal clashes but was released on bail after he joined the investigation. He was charged with making incendiary speeches and brandishing weapons in public.

VHP disassociates itself from Bajrangi

"Bajrangi was produced in a city court today (August 16) and we have taken him on a one-day police remand for questioning. Further probe is underway and associates of Bajrangi will also be arrested as earliest possible,” a Nuh police spokesperson said. Meanwhile, the Vishva Hindu Parishad distanced itself from Bajrangi and asserted that he was never involved with the Bajrang Dal. "Bittu Bajrangi has never had any relation with Bajrang Dal. The Vishva Hindu Parishad also does not consider the content of the video allegedly released by him to be appropriate," the right-wing outfit said in a statement.

FIR against Bittu Bajrangi

The FIR was registered against Bajrangi under Indian Penal Code sections 148 (riots), 149 (unlawful assembly), 186 (obstructing a public servant from discharging duty), 323 (causing hurt), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), and 506 (criminal intimidation) and provisions of the Arms Act.

Nuh violence on July 31

It should be mentioned here that violence had erupted between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards. However, days after the violence, the Nuh administration launched an anti-encroachment drive and razed down several commercial shops, including the one from where stones were pelted during the violence. Moreover, according to the Haryana government, as many as 156 people were arrested and 56 FIRs were in connection with the violence and rioting in the Nuh district.

