How Bittu Bajrangi was caught on charges of instigating Nuh violence in Haryana? | VIDEO

Bittu Bajrangi arrest: Nuh Police on Tuesday (August 16) arrested the chief of Gau Raksha Bajrang Force Raj Kumar alias Bittu Bajrangi for allegedly instigating the communal clashes which took place in Haryana's Nuh during a procession organised by Hindu groups on July 31 (Monday).

According to a spokesperson of Faridabad police, Bittu Bajranig, accused of raising slogans in front of a female police officer in Nuh with weapons like swords, was arrested after questioning.

Bajrangi was arrested from his house in Parvartiya colony in Faridabad. A separate case has also been registered against Bittu Bajrangi after a complaint was filed by ASP Usha Kundu at Nuh Sadar police station.

A case was registered against him and 15-20 others in Thana Sadar, Nuh under the Illegal Arms Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The case against Bittu Bajrangi was registered under IPC sections 148, 149, 332, 353, 186, 395, 397, 506 including the Arms Act. Bajrangi purportedly made provocative remarks in live videos which were streamed on social media, which were shared widely on the internet.

Earlier, first information report (FIR) was also registered against him on August 1 (Tuesday) at the Dabua police station in Faridabad for instigating communal tensions by releasing provocative videos against the Muslim community before proceeding with the yatra.

What happened in Nuh last month?

Violence had broken out between two groups on July 31 in Haryana's Nuh district that claimed the lives of six people including two Home Guards. However, days after the violence, the Nuh administration, in a crackdown launched an anti-encroachment drive and razed down several commercial shops, including the one from where stones were pelted during the violence.

Moreover, according to the Haryana government, as many as 156 people were arrested and 56 FIRs were in connection with the violence and rioting in the Nuh district. On July 31, communal riots erupted in Nuh in which six people were killed while 88 were grievously injured.

