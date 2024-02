Follow us on Image Source : PTI Police and security personnel stand guard near multi-layered barricading ahead of the protesting farmers’ ‘Delhi Chalo’ March, at the Singhu Border, in New Delhi.

Farmers protest: Ambala Police on Thursday informed that farmer leaders will be dealt under the Natioanl Security Act (NSA) if found in disturbing law and order situation, as their protest over various demands including a legal guarantee for MSP continues.

The Ambala Police has also said that agitators participating in the farmers protest will have to bear the cost of damage to the public property.