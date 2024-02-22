Thursday, February 22, 2024
     
Live tv
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Govt hopeful of resolving farmers' protest before wheat procurement season, says Food Secretary

Govt hopeful of resolving farmers' protest before wheat procurement season, says Food Secretary

Food Secretary Sanjeev Kapoor's comments has come against the backdrop of farmers' protest raising various demands, including guaranteed minimum support price for crops.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: February 22, 2024 18:30 IST
Farmers holding flags march during their ongoing protest
Image Source : PTI Farmers holding flags march during their ongoing protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border.

The government is hopeful of resolution of farmers' protest before start of wheat procurement season from March, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra informed on Thursday.

The wheat crop is in good condition and procurement may commence early depending on arrivals in growing states, the Food Secretary said.

There is no proposal to allow further diversion of sugar for ethanol production, he informed.

Barring rice, prices of wheat, wheat flour, sugar and edible oils are stable, Chopra said.

More to follow...

ALSO READ | Farmers protest: Samyukta Kisan Morcha to hold tractor march on Feb 26, rally at Ramlila Maidan on March 14

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement