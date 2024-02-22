Govt hopeful of resolving farmers' protest before wheat procurement season, says Food Secretary

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Farmers holding flags march during their ongoing protest over various demands, including a legal guarantee of minimum support price (MSP) for crops, at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border.

The government is hopeful of resolution of farmers' protest before start of wheat procurement season from March, Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra informed on Thursday.

The wheat crop is in good condition and procurement may commence early depending on arrivals in growing states, the Food Secretary said.

There is no proposal to allow further diversion of sugar for ethanol production, he informed.

Barring rice, prices of wheat, wheat flour, sugar and edible oils are stable, Chopra said.

