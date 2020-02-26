Video: 'Yahan koi vyakti nazar na aaye', police warn Seelampur locals amid section 144 in Northeast Delhi

Image Source : PTI Video: Delhi police warn Seelampur locals to stay indoors

Violence-hit Seelampur area in Northeast Delhi is under the imposition of section 144, as the death toll due to the clashes touched 20 on Wednesday. As per what the sources said today, the prohibitory orders under section 144 imposed in several parts of the national capital will continue till further orders. The Delhi Police, however, refused to confirm anything about the shoot at sight orders. Initially, a brief confusion over the issuance of shoot-at-sight order surfaced, however, news agency ANI later confirmed that the orders were indeed given.

Several localities, including Chand Bagh, Bhajanpura, Maujpur-Babarpur, and Jaffrabad witnessed unprecedented violence on Monday and Tuesday as pro and anti-CAA protesters clashed in which 17 persons are confirmed dead.

Now, a video has surfaced, wherein the Delhi Police are heard making announcements on the streets of violence-hit Northeast Delhi. In the video, police personnel can be heard warning the locals to stay indoors till the time section 144 remains in place.

"Section 144 has been clamped for one month and no one should be seen on the road. For now, we are requesting you, however, strict actions will be taken against those who violate the orders," the Delhi police are heard as saying.

#WATCH Delhi Police makes an announcement in Seelampur area, "Ek mahine ke liye Section 144 laga di gai hai, yahan koi bhi vyakti nazar na aaye. Abhi tumhe pyar se bataya jaa raha hai, phir sakhti se bataya jayega. Dukane bandh kardo yahan" #DelhiViolence pic.twitter.com/BwYvFLXzM9 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2020

Meanwhile, the Delhi police have also shared the contact numbers of police personnel who are at various hospitals for those desirous of seeking information on victims admitted following communal violence in the northeast part of the national capital.

At Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital, Sub-Inspector Gajender Singh can be contacted on 9818120026 for details.

Sub-Inspector Yogender Singh can be reached at 7982756328 for details of victims in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital and Maulana Azad Hospital. Sub-Inspector Devender Singh is stationed at RML Hospital and can be contacted at 9818313342 to seek information.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Narender Rana can be reached on 9868738042 for those admitted at Al-Hind Hospital.

The death toll in the communal violence that took place in northeast Delhi has risen to 20.

