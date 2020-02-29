Northeast Delhi violence: Kejriwal govt asks people to report hate-mongering messages on Social media

Image Source : PTI Kejriwal govt asks people to report hate-mongering messages on Social media

Days after the violence in North-East Delhi, the state government on Saturday issued an advisory stating that strict actions will be taken against those involved in hate-mongering on Social media.

The statement said: "There is a lot of hate material being circulated on WhatsApp. If anyone receives any such material, he/she should immediately file a complaint with the Delhi Govt. The Delhi Govt will issue a WhatsApp number on which such complaints can be made."

"An official will screen all the complaints received. The complaints which are genuine would then be forwarded to the police for necessary action," it added.

At least 42 were killed and several hundreds have been injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiraled out of control The areas affected include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.