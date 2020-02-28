Image Source : PTI Delhi violence: NCW team to visit Jaffrabad

A team of the National Commission for Women, including chairperson Rekha Sharma, will visit Jaffrabad on Friday to look into any cases of assault on women during the recent communal violence in northeast Delhi, according to a member.

At least 38 were killed and over 200 injured in the communal clashes that broke out in northeast Delhi three days ago after violence between citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control The areas affected include Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Chand Bagh, Khureji Khas and Bhajanpura.

A member of the NCW said Sharma and two members will visit Jaffrabad to look into any grievance or assault on women during the violence in past four days.

