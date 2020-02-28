Image Source : ANI Delhi violence: Locals distribute food to injured admitted at GTB Hospital

The local residents on Thursday distributed food to the family members of the injured victims of violence admitted at GTB Hospital.

Quoting to news agency ANI, Moosa Alvi, one of the organiser said: "We are distributing food to help people who are coming here to meet or collect bodies of their relatives or a family member. People are also coming from Haryana. Local living here have taken this initiative to help the people at their difficult times."

"It is not sponsored by any politcal party. We are doing it on our own," he added.

In a similar gesture, some muslims in Chand Bagh in Norht-East district where violence erupted, managed to save a temple from being vandalised by forming a human chain.

At least 38 people, including a police Head Constable and Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer Ankit Sharma, have died while around 200 people sustained serious injuries in the violence that raged for three days in the North-East areas of Delhi.

(With inputs from ANI)