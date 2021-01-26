Fog engulfs parts of North India; Delhi's minimum temperature at 2.1 deg Celsius

Image Source : PTI Fog engulfs parts of North India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday informed that moderate to dense fog has been observed in many parts of North India. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday tweeted, "Dense to very dense fog observed in isolated pockets over Madhya Pradesh; Dense fog in isolated pockets over Haryana, and Bihar."

"Moderate fog observed in isolated pockets over Delhi (Safdurjung and Palam), Uttarakhand, East Uttar Pradesh," the tweet added.

"In Delhi, the minimum temperature dropped down to 2.1 degree Celsius whereas the maximum temperature touched 19 degree Celsius," Regional Meteorological Centre, Delhi stated.

In Lucknow, the minimum temperature reported was 9 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature touched 15 degree Celsius.

In Chandigarh, the minimum temperature reported is 6 degree Celsius and the maximum temperature touched 18 degree Celsius.

Due to heavy fog, low visibility was observed in several parts of Northern India. As a ripple effect, many trains got delayed.

Meanwhile, 22 trains are running late due to low visibility and other operational reasons in the Northern Railway region.

Darbhanga-New Delhi Special (02569) got delayed by 1 hour-15 minutes. Dehradun-Kota Special (02402) got delayed by an hour.

IMD tweeted, "Dehradun, Delhi (Safdarjung & Palam), Bahraich, Lucknow, Sagar and Dibrugarh - 200 meter each. Gwalior and Jabalpur - 25 meter each. Ambala, Bhagalpur, Kailashahar and Agartala- 50 meter each."

However, despite such weather conditions, the spirit of Republic Day festivities did not die down.

Preparations have reached the final stage for the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. A proper seating arrangement has been made keeping social distancing in mind at the venue.

Cold wave conditions are also likely to prevail in Northern India.

"Cold Wave to Severe Cold Wave conditions very likely in some pockets over Punjab Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Rajasthan during next 4-5 days and Cold Wave conditions in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh and Saurashtra and Kutch during the same period," IMD tweeted on Monday.

(With ANI inputs)

