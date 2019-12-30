Monday, December 30, 2019
     
All schools in Noida, Greater Noida to remain shut for next two days

A thick blanket of fog engulfed the national capital region on Monday morning so all classes up to standard eight will remain suspended on December 31 and January 1.

Noida Updated on: December 30, 2019 16:47 IST
Noida schools shut for two days amid severe cold
Noida schools shut for two days amid severe cold

 All classes up to standard eight will remain suspended on December 31 and January 1 in all private and government schools across Noida and Greater Noida due to cold weather, officials said on Monday. Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate BN Singh issued a communique to this effect and directed officials to strictly enforce the order.

A thick blanket of fog engulfed the national capital region on Monday morning affecting normal life, as the cold wave intensified across north India. 

On a foggy Sunday night, six people, including two minors, were killed and five others injured when their car skidded off-road and fell into a canal in Greater Noida, the police said. 

