Jaipur records 2nd lowest temperature in 55 years

Monday, December 30, 2019
     
For the last four days, the temperature has been dipping. The state recorded second lowest-ever temperature in 55 years at 1.4 degrees Celsius as a cold wave continued to sweep Rajasthan.

Jaipur Published on: December 30, 2019 10:29 IST
Jaipur recorded second lowest-ever temperature in 55 years at 1.4 degrees Celsius as a cold wave continued to sweep Rajasthan, according to weather officials. The state capital had registered its lowest ever temperature at 0 degree Celsius on December 13, 1964.

For the last four days, the temperature has been dipping in the state. On Sunday, Mount Abu was the coldest at -3 degrees followed by Jobner at -1.6 degrees.

Sikar and Fatehpur registered 0 degree, while Kota shivered at 2.8 degrees, Churu at 1.2 degrees, Vanasthali 1.8 degrees, Jaisalmer 3 degrees and Bundi 2 degrees.

