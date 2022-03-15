Noida: Man held for posting morphed pic of UP CM, Mayawati on social media

Follow us on Image Source : REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE/ PTI Man held for posting morphed pic of UP CM, Mayawati on social media.

The Noida Police on Tuesday arrested a 19-year-old man for posting a 'morphed and derogatory' picture of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and former CM Mayawati on social media.

An official stated that the accused, identified as Aamir Khan was arrested by the staff of Jewar police station. Khan is a resident of Dyanatpur village in Gautam Budh Nagar.

"The accused had posted an objectionable image of CM Adityanath and former CM Mayawati on March 13 after which a complaint was lodged with the Noida Police," the official said.

The police registered an FIR under sections 153 B (Imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration) and 505 (2) (Statements creating or promoting enmity, hatred or ill-will between classes) of the Indian Penal Code and section 66 of the IT Act at the Jewar police station.

Similarly, on February 26, a woman was booked in the city for posting morphed photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Adityanath on social media.

