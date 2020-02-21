Noida-Kalindi Kunj road re-opens after 69 days

Image Source : FILE Noida-Kalindi Kunj road opens after 69 days

The Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch that connects Delhi with Noida has been opened on Fridays after 69 days of remaining closed due to the ongoing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

The Kalindi Kunj stretch is important as it connects Delhi, Faridabad (Haryana) and Noida (Uttar Pradesh) and commuters who use these roads were earlier forced to take alternative routes Delhi-Noida-Delhi (DND) Expressway and Ashram.

On Monday, the Supreme Court, while hearing the plea regarding re-opening of the road, told the Shaheen Bagh protesters to come to a "reasonable solution" so that roads are no longer blocked. It said, “There must be a balance. This could create chaos,” a two-judge bench comprising justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and KM Joseph observed in course of a hearing on the Shaheen Bagh protest that has been blamed for causing inconvenience to people.

“The question is where should they protest... It should not be a place like a street,” the bench said right at the beginning of the hearing on Monday.

Two petitions had been filed in the Supreme Court by lawyer Amit Sahni and BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg to ask the top court to order anti-CAA protesters to end the road blockade on the Shaheen Bagh – Kalindi Kunj stretch.