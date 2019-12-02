Noida Ext is most searched housing location in India, Mumbai's Mira Road 2nd. Check top 10 list

Housing locality in Greater Noida

Online real estate platform Magicbricks on Monday said Noida Extension, Mira Road (Mumbai) and Wakad (Pune) are the top-three residential locations searched on its portal by prospective buyers during the July-September period. Affordability, availability and connectivity were factors that played a key role in these localities standing out.

"Affordability, availability, connectivity and social infrastructure of localities are the key factors that are driving a strong consumer demand for residential real estate," Magicbrick said in a statement.

Magicbricks.com is owned by Magicbricks Realty Services, which is a subsidiary of Times Internet, the digital arm of The Times of India Group. It competes with Quikr, Housing.com and 99acre.com in the online property classified business.

In its report 'India's top-10 most searched localities in Q3 2019', Magicbricks said that except for Noida Extension, the nine localities had an average residential prices between Rs 6,000 per sq ft and Rs 9,000 per sq ft. Housing price is in the range of Rs 2,900-4,100 per sq ft in Noida Extension, which is in Greater Noida.

Hyderabad's Kukatpally location is at 4th position, followed by Whitefield (Bengaluru), Baner (Pune), Kondapur (Hyderabad), Gachibowli (Hyderabad), Kharghar (Navi Mumbai) and Pimple Saudagar (Pune), it added.

Top 10 searched housing localities in India

No. Locality 1. Noida Extension, Uttar Pradesh 2. Mira Road, Mumbai 3. Wakad, Pune 4. Whitefield, Bangaluru 5. Baner, Pune 6. Kondapur, Hyderabad 7. Gachibowli, Hyderabad 8. Kharghar, Navi Mumbai 9. Pimple Saudagar, Pune

(With Inputs from PTI)