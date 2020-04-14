Troop deployment in Gujarat during lockdown? Indian Army rejects reports

File

The Indian Army on Tuesday refuted reports suggesting that its troops have been deployed in Gujarat for implementing the lockdown in the state amid a spurt in the coronavirus cases, news agency ANI said today.

Quoting sources in the Indian Army, it said the reports about purported instructions passed on to its personnel on leave and other retiring from the service too did not have any substance.

"Fake and incorrect information was found published in certain sections of print media regarding the Army being deployed in Gujarat for implementation of the lockdown. Furthermore, print media also mentions about instructions being passed on the movement instructions of the Army personnel on leave and due for retirement under present circumstances. Both the news are factually incorrect," the army sources told ANI.

"The media are requested to confirm such inputs from authorised sources prior to its publication," the message cautioned.

