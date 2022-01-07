Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'No mask, No petrol' instituted in MP, amid rising Covid cases

Highlights Amid rising COVID cases in MP, a 'No mask, No Petrol' rule has been imposed.

Hoardings of the campaign have been put up at petrol pumps.

All those without masks will not be given petrol or diesel for their vehicles.

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday enforced a 'no mask, no petrol' rule in the state, in an attempt to raise awareness and mandate people to take precautions against Covid-19. The decision comes as the state is reporting an increasing number of Covid cases.

The government has announced that no petrol or diesel will be given to unmasked persons, and a challan will be issued against those roaming without face masks.

Speaking to India TV, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Dr Narottam Mishra said, "The Covid protocol will be strictly followed. Petrol and diesel will not be given to the drivers who do not wear masks. Apart from this, a strict fine will be imposed on people for not wearing a mask".

Posters of 'No Mask No Petrol' have been put up at the petrol pump. Petrol pump employees are seen advising people without masks to wear one.

Even though cases are coming in large numbers, people are still seen without masks. For the last one week, the cases of Covid-19 are increasing two-fold every day. In the last 24 hours, 1320 new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in MP.

Latest India News