Now, no liquor for unvaccinated in Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district

Highlights Only those are eligible to purchase alcohol in Khandwa who are fully vaccinated.

The step is taken to raise awareness about vaccination and encourage people to get anti-Covid shots.

All 74 liquor stores across the district have been informed about the new rule.

No vaccine, no liquor rule: In an attempt to boost Covid vaccination, Madhya Pradesh's Khandwa district department on Thursday came out with a new rule banning the sale of liquor to those who have not taken Covid vaccine jabs. As per the department's notification, liquor will be sold only to those who have taken both doses of vaccine.

All 74 liquor stores across the district have been informed about the new rule that only those people are eligible to purchase alcohol who have been fully inoculated, the order stated.

It underlined that the step has been taken to raise awareness about vaccination and encourage people to get anti-Covid shots as the state continues mega vaccination campaigns.

Earlier, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government had made it mandatory for everyone to get both shots of the Covid vaccine for them to avail benefits at government-run ration shops.

"It is mandatory for all ration cardholders to get both their shots and it is also the responsibility of the seller to check whether the customer has followed these protocols. If the seller finds out that the customer has not got their first or second dose, s/he must urge the buyer to go to the nearest hospital and get themselves vaccinated," the directive stated.

The Centre aims to vaccinate the entire population of the country by at least the first dose of the Covid-19 jab by December 31.

