No vaccine, no ration: Madhya Pradesh govt's push to encourage vaccination

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Beneficiaries wait in queues to receive COVID-19 vaccine dose.

Highlights Madhya Pradesh makes mandatory for all ration cardholders to get both shots of Covid vaccine

Defaulters will not be allowed to take services at ration shops

Govt makes it seller's duty to encourage people to take vaccine

In a new move to push people for taking vaccine, Madhya Pradesh government has initiated a new order making it mandatory for people to take both doses of vaccine to avail benefits at ration shops.

“It is mandatory for all ration cardholders to get both their shots and it is also the responsibility of the seller to check whether the customer has followed these protocols. If the seller finds out that the customer has not got their first or second dose, s/he must urge the buyer to go to the nearest hospital and get themselves vaccinated,” the new order stated.

Further, it will be the seller's duty to check whether those availing services at the ration shop are vaccinated and if not then defaulters are not provided with services.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday said, "the number of fully vaccinated individuals against COVID-19 has surpassed the partially vaccinated eligible population for the first time in the country."

This feat has been made possible due to the prime minister's vision of 'Jan-Bhagidari' and “Whole of Government Approach”, people's faith and confidence in the government, and the ongoing 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign which has seen a tremendous response from various parts of the country, Mandaviya said.

"In a significant achievement to the nationwide vaccination coverage for the country, for the first time the number of fully vaccinated individuals has surpassed those who have been administered only a single dose of vaccine," the minister said in a statement.

The country has in total administered over 113.68 crore doses, according to the provisional report at 7 am.

This has been achieved through 1,16,73,459 sessions. Out of which, 75,57,24,081 doses were administered as first dose and 38,11,55,604 doses were administered a second dose. The number of fully vaccinated individuals (38,11,55,604) exceeds those who have been administered a single dose (37,45,68,477), the minister said.

ALSO READ | MP eases Covid restrictions; Cinema halls, schools to operate at full capacity. Details

Latest India News