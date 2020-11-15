Nitish Kumar swearing-in ceremony: Date, time, and other details

Image Source : PTI FILE

Nitish Kumar is back as Bihar chief minister again. Sushil Kumar Modi will be his deputy. The duo will take oath for their respective posts at a swearing-in ceremony. The NDA in Bihar on Sunday unanimously elected Kumar as its leader in the state legislature, paving the way for his return as Chief Minister for the fourth consecutive term.

SWEARING-IN CEREMONY: DETAILS

DATE

Nitish Kumar will sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar on Monday, November 16. As Kumar takes oath tomorrow, he will also hold the distinction of having been sworn in seven times as chief minister in two decades. Sushil Kumar Modi will also take oath as the deputy chief minister of Bihar.

TIME

The swearing-in ceremony will take place in the afternoon. Both Nitish Kumar and Sushil Kumar Modi will be sworn-in as chief minister, and deputy chief minister respectively around 4-4.30 pm on Monday, November 16.

VENUE

Modi and Kumar will be administered oath at the Raj Bhavan this time unlike previous years when Gandhi Maidan was chosen for a grand swearing-in event.

MINISTERS

The list of ministers to be inducted in Nitish Kumar's cabinet is being deliberated upon. It will be interesting to see the combination of ministers as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the "big brother" this time. The saffron party secured 74 seats in the assembly election the JD(U) managed 43 seats. Other alliance partners HAM and Vikassheel Insaan Party got 4-each, powering NDA's tally to 125 as opposed to 110 clinched by the opposition Grand Alliance.

