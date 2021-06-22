LJP split: Have no role, Chirag speaks against me for publicity, says CM Nitish Kumar

Follow us on Image Source : ANI JDU Chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar

Refuting all charges of engineering the split within the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday said that it was completely party’s internal matter.

“We have no role in it. It is their internal matter. He (Chirag Paswan) speaks against me for publicity. We have nothing to do with it,” Kumar said

On rumours of Cabinet expansion, the Chief Minister who is on a personal visit to New Delhi, said that it all depends on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This is a personal visit. I have come here for eye treatment. There is no plan of meeting PM Modi during the visit. It will depend on PM Modi how and when he does it (Cabinet expansion). We have no information regarding this.” Kumar added.

Chirag Paswan had alleged that the JD(U) had been working to cause a split in the LJP even when the then union minister late Ram Vilas Paswan was alive. The JD(U) has always worked to "divide Dalits and weaken its leaders", he had said.

The battle over the LJP’s ownership is ongoing as both groups (Chirag Paswan and Pashupati Paras) fight for the legacy of popular Dalit leader from Bihar Ram Vilas Paswan, who died last year.

