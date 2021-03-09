Day after Nitish Kumar loses cool at opposition leader, RJD MLA brings BP meter in Assembly

Image Source : VIDEO GRAB (INDIA TV) RJD MLA Mukesh Raushan brings BP meter in Assembly day after Nitish Kumar loses cool at opposition leader

Rashtriya Janata Dal MLA Mukesh Raushan on Tuesday arrived at the Legislative Assembly with a stethoscope and a BP meter to register his protest against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's behaviour with his party colleague in the Legislative Council.

"Our Chief Minister frequently loosing cool these days. Hence, I am carrying stethoscope and blood pressure meter to check his BP when he becomes aggressive," Mukesh told reporters. He represents Mahua seat in the Legislative Assembly.

Earlier on Monday, Nitish lost his cool after RJD MLC Subodh Rai interrupted Rural Development Minister Jayant Raj during question hour session. He aggressively directed Rai to sit down and not interrupt anyone until question and supplementary questions of a legislator were completed.

Kumar also asked Rai to learn the guidelines of the House and then ask question. If a legislator is asking a question and supplementary questions, then let the concern minister answer the question. Till the time, other legislators should not interrupt the house.

Nitish Kumar lost his cool on Monday after RJD MLC Mohamad Farukh asked questions on bad roads of Bihar and Jayant Raj was answering it. In supplementary question, when Farrukh asked again, Rai also stood up from the seat and asked Raj a supplementary question in a bid to support his party colleague.

Latest India News