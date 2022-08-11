'What a joke': Nitish Kumar rubbishes BJP's charge of 'he wanted to become vice president'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Nitish Kumar takes oath as Bihar CM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday hit back at the BJP over the 'vice-president' charge. Calling it 'bogus', the 8th time CM of Bihar said that he had 'no such desire' of becoming the Vice-President. Nitish Kumar had on Tuesday pulled the plug on his party JD(U)'s alliance with the BJP and resigned, and followed it up by staking claim to form a new government in Bihar with the support of the opposition Grand Alliance.

Reuniting the 2017 alliance, Nitish Kumar again joined hands with the RJD to wheel back to power on Wednesday.

"You heard a man (Sushil Modi) say that I wanted to be Vice President. What a joke! It's bogus. I had no such desire. Did they forget how much did our party support in Pres-VP polls?..Let them talk against me so that they get a position again," says Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

Senior BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Wednesday alleged that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar wanted to become the vice president and he dumped the BJP after the party failed to accommodate his ambitions.

The former deputy CM’s charge was rebutted by Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan, national president of Kumar’s JD(U), who also mocked Modi as a leader “abandoned by the roadside” by his own party as a “punishment” for “close relations he had with Nitish Kumar”.

Latest India News