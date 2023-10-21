20% rise in road accidents due to non-compliance of traffic rules: Nitin Gadkari

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Nagpur: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that there has been a 20 per cent increase in road accidents in the country due to the non-compliance of traffic rules. He said while addressing a public meeting during 'Meri Mati, Mera Desh, Amrit Kalash Yatra' in Nagpur.

'3.5 lakh people lose their hands, leg in road accidents'

The Union Minister emphasised the need for people to adhere to traffic rules while driving. He stated, "People on the road often do not follow the law, which leads to over 1.5 lakh deaths in road accidents. Young people between the ages of 18 and 34 often lose their lives in accidents. The condition of the household whose young son is involved in an accident is also affected. Around 3.5 lakh people suffer injuries to their limbs. The failure to follow traffic rules has resulted in a 20 per cent increase in accidents. The country's GDP incurs a 3 per cent loss." It's worth noting that Gadkari frequently appeals to people to follow traffic rules to avoid any unpleasant situations.

He also stated that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has determined that their top priority is the nation, followed by the party, and lastly, the individual, which is himself. He emphasised that in this hierarchy, he considers himself the last, and whatever he does, he does it for the benefit of the public. Gadkari stressed the importance of working for the country, serving the underprivileged, and contributing to society.

'Government is working on making highway pothole free'

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Gadkari had launched the country's first vehicle safety assessment program called 'Bharat NCAP' in August. The program's aim is to enhance road safety standards for vehicles weighing up to 3.5 tons. At that time, Gadkari had stated that India faces two major challenges - road accidents and air pollution. India witnesses approximately five lakh road accidents every year, resulting in the loss of around 1.5 lakh lives. The Minister recently mentioned that the government is working on a policy to make national highways pothole-free by the end of this year.

