Sitharaman mulls increased private investment in dairy, 100 per cent vaccination of cattle

Among the measures announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman were those which sought to boost animal husbandry sector. On Friday, the finance minister addressed the media for third day in a row and announce 3rd tranche of relief measures. Nirmala Sitharaman's press conferences are coming few days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus to reinvigorate the economy post coronavirus outbreak.

Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 15,000 crore Animal Husbandry Infrastructure Development Fund. The fund has been announced with an aim to support private investment in dairy processing, value addition and cattle feed infrastructure. The government will offer incentives to establish plants for export of niche products.

Sitharaman also said that new scheme was being launched to offer lower interest rates to dairy cooperatives.

The interest subvention scheme will continue and will put additional Rs 5,000 crore in the hands of two crore farmers, the FM said.

Milk was being thrown on streets since consumers were unable to buy it during lockdown. During this time, 560 lakh litre/day milk was procured by cooperatives in which farmers were paid Rs 4,100 crore.

The Finance Minister said the government made Rs 74,300-crore Minimum Support Price (MSP) purchases during lockdown and Rs 18,700 crore was transferred to farmers' bank accounts.

Announcement of the launch of National Animal Disease Control Programme was also made today. The program to combat Foot and Mouth Disease and Brucellosis has an outlay of Rs 13, 343 crore.

The programme aims to ensure 100 per cent vaccination of cattle, buffaloes, sheep, goats and pigs.

