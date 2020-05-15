Operation Green extended to all fruits and vegetables: What it means

Image Source : PTI FILE

In a major announcement, the government today extended Operation Green from tomatoes, onions, and potatoes (TOP) to all fruits and vegetables (TOTAL). The decision, announced by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, comes in wake of a disruption in the supply chains and farmers being unable to sell their produce in the markets. Distress sale and reduction of the price of perishable fruits and vegetables at the farm level needs to be prevented, the minister said.

- Operation Green will be extended from tomatoes, onions, and potatoes (TOP) to all fruits and vegetables (TOTAL).

- Features of the scheme: 50 percent subsidy on transportation from surplus to deficient markets.

- 50 percent subsidy on storage, including cold storage.

- Pilot for six months - will be expanded and extended.

- Expected outcomes: Better price realization to farmers, reduced wastages, affordability of products for consumers.

Meanwhile, Sitharaman today announced a new financing facility of Rs one lakh crore to boost cold chain and post-harvest management infrastructure. "The financing facility of Rs one lakh crore will be provided for funding infrastructure projects at the farm gate and aggregation. The fund will be created immediately, Sitharaman said. The finance minister also announced a Rs 10,000 crore scheme for the formalisation of micro food enterprises (MFE). The scheme will be launched to help 2 lakh MFEs by adopting cluster-based approach such as mango in Uttar Pradesh, kesar in Jammu & Kashmir, bamboo shoots in North-East, chilli in Andhra Pradesh, tapioca in Tamil Nadu. This fund would help in reaching untapped export markets in view of improved health consciousness.

