Nirbhaya case: Delhi LG recommends rejection of convict Mukesh's mercy plea, sends it to Home Ministry

The Delhi government on Thursday rejected the mercy plea of one of the convicts Mukesh in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case. The mercy plea was then forwarded to Lieutenant Governor, who has now sent it to Union Ministry of Home Affairs, recommending the ministry to reject convicts mercy plea.

In another setback on Wednesday for convict Mukesh, the Delhi High Court refused to set aside a trial court order issuing death warrant. The court asked convict Mukesh's counsel to approach the trial court and apprise it about the pending mercy plea.

The High Court was hearing a petition filed by Mukesh, one of the convicts in the case, challenging the death warrant issued against him. Convict Mukesh had moved the Delhi High Court on Tuesday after the Supreme Court had dismissed his curative petition.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government recommended rejection of the mercy petition of Mukesh in its communication with the Lt. Governor who has now forward it to the Home Ministry further recommending its rejection.

