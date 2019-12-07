Image Source : FILE Nirbhaya case convict, Vinay Sharma seeks immediate withdrawal of his mercy plea

Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya case has moved a plea before President of India seeking immediate withdrawal of his mercy petition on Saturday. He has claimed that the mercy plea sent to the President by Union Home Ministry wasn't signed and authorized by him.

Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the rape-and-murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student, had filed the mercy petition before the President.

Earlier, Nirbhaya's parent's had sent a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to reject the mercy petition filed by one of the convicts. Nirbhaya's parents have written to the President's office and have made the plea. In their letter, they said that the mercy petition is a deliberate attempt to avoid the execution of the death sentence and dissemination of justice.

Nirbhaya was brutally gang-raped in 2012 inside a moving bus in New Delhi. The injuries sustained by her were horrific. Rapists inserted metal rods in her private parts which resulted in her internal organs to come out. She was airlifted to Singapore for medical treatment but she succumbed to her injuries.