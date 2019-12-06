Nirbhaya's parents urge President Kovind to reject mercy petition of the rapist

Image Source : INDIA TV Nirbhaya's parents do not want any mercy spared for rapists (In picture: NIrbhaya's mother)

On the same day when Hyderabad Police gunned down four people accused of raping and murdering veterinary doctor, Nirbhaya's parents have sent a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind urging him to reject mercy petition filed by on of the convicts. Nirbhaya's parents have written to the President's office and have made the plea. In their letter, they said that the mercy petition is a deliberate attempt to avoid the execution of death sentence and dissemination of justice.

Nirbhaya was brutally gangraped in 2012 inside a moving bus in New Delhi. The injuries sustained by her were horrific. Rapists inserted metal rods in her private parts which resulted in her internal organs to come out. She was airlifted to Singapore for medical treatment but she succumbed to her injuries.

The Union Home Ministry has already sent President Kovind, the recommendation of the Delhi government rejecting the mercy plea The move came two days after the file rejecting the mercy plea was sent by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to the Home Ministry.

The file has been forwarded to the President for consideration and final decision. The Home Ministry has also commented in the file recommending the rejection of the mercy petition of one of the convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape case, the official said.

Vinay Sharma, one of the convicts facing the gallows for the rape-and-murder of a 23-year-old paramedic student, had filed the mercy petition before the President.

All the four accused in the Hyderabad veterinary doctor gangrape and murder case were killed during a police encounter early on Friday. The accused were trying to flee the spot as they were brought by the police to recreate the scene. As per reports, the four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case were gunned down at nearly 3 am on Friday.

