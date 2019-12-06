'No mercy plea for child rapists': President Kovind calls for review of provision

President Kovind/File

There should be no provision of mercy pleas for child rapists, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Friday as he called on the Parliament to consider a review. The president's statement comes amid nationwide outrage over the gruesome gang-rape and murder of a 27-year-old doctor in Hyderabad. President Kovind was addressing a national convention on 'empowerment of women for social transformation' at the headquarters of the Brahma Kumaris in Mount Abu, Rajasthan.

Kovind said "demonic" attacks on women have shaken the conscience of the country and much remains to be done on the subject of women safety. He added that those convicted under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act should not be allowed to file mercy petition.

"Women's safety is a very serious issue. A lot of work has been done on this subject but much remains to be done. Incidents of demonic attack on girls shake the conscience of the country.

"It is the responsibility of every parent to instil among boys the feeling of respect for women," Kovind said.

The President stressed that a society based on equality and harmony could only be possible by empowering women. Kovind said the theme of this national conference is very relevant and Brahma Kumaris are carrying out empowerment of women for social change in the true sense.