My wife has set a very good example: Nikhil Jain defends Nusrat Jahan for participation in Durga Puja event

Nikhil Jain defends Nusrat Jahan for participation in Durga Puja event

Nusrat Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain has come out defending his wife who was targeted by Muslim clerics for participating in Durga Puja. A cleric from Darul Uloom Deoband criticised the Trinamool Congress MP and actor Nusrat Jahan saying that a Muslim should not offer prayers to anyone but allah.

To this, Nusrat Jahan's husband Nikhil Jain has reacted sharply. He, infact, said Nusrat has set a very good example by participating in the Durga Puja event.

"It is a positive message for India especially when we talk of an inclusive India. Be it a Muslim, Hindu, Christian...everyone should accept all religions. You can follow whichever faith you want. Nusrat has set a very good example," Nikhil Jain said today.

Nusrat also glued to her stand and said she has her way of portraying harmony towards all religions.

"Nobody wants to be part of controversies. I have my own way of portraying harmony towards all religions. I have always been respecting all religions. Born and brought up in Bengal, I feel I am very much doing right by following the tradition and cultures here," she said.

Earlier too, Nusrat Jahan was targeted by the Muslim clergy for sporting symbols of Hindu matrimony like 'mangalsutra and sindur' since her marriage to a Hindu entrepreneur Nikhil Jain.

