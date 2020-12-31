Image Source : INDIA TV Has a night curfew been imposed on New Year in your state? Check state-wise list

The coronavirus pandemic has dashed many year-end plans as 2020 draws to a close. In a bid to avoid any escalation of the contagion, many states across the country have imposed certain restrictions including a night curfew, diminishing the cheer surrounding the new year. However, some other states have decided not to imposed any restrictions. So, are there any restrictions in your state? Here's your cheat sheet.

DELHI

A night curfew will be in place in Delhi from 11 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1 to avoid large gatherings during New Year celebrations. The restrictions will then be effective again from 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2. There will be no restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of people and goods during the night curfew.

GOA

The Goa government has not taken any official decision to impose night curfew in the coastal state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said on Thursday. Earlier today, Health Minister Vishwajit Rane had hinted at the imposition of a night curfew in the state. "I have spoken to the chief minister on imposing night curfew in the state on lines of the state of Delhi and Karnataka. The file is already in the process," he said. However, no restrictions have been imposed for New Year celebrations in Goa so far.

ODISHA

Curfew in Odisha will be effective from 10 pm on on Thursday, December 31, to avoid large gatherings during the New Year celebrations. The restrictions will remain in place till 5 am on Friday, January 1, 2021. All essential services and movements are allowed during the curfew hours. The state government has banned the celebrations in hotels, clubs, parks and other public places on Thursday and Friday.

WEST BENGAL

No night curfew has been imposed in West Bengal on New Year's eve. A senior official said the situation was not "that adverse". However, the state government said it will take all precautionary measures to prevent large gatherings on the occasion. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has taken measures to ensure that all COVID safety protocols are adhered to and large gatherings on New Year's eve are prevented, as per the Calcutta High Court's order to check a spike in infections.

GUJARAT

Curfew in four cities of Gujarat will be effective from January 1 to January 14 between 10 pm and 6 am. The decision to curtail curfew hours in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara and Surat cities was taken by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday.

PUNJAB

In Punjab, a night curfew in all cities and towns will remain until December 31. These restrictions will no longer be applicable from January 1 due to recent downtrend in COVID cases, the state government said.

MAHARASHTRA

A night curfew will be in force till January 5 in major cities of Maharashtra. Areas falling under municipal corporation limits (major cities) are under curfew between 11 pm and 6 am till January 5. However, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has permitted Mumbaikars to celebrate indoors post 11 pm. Restaurants have also been allowed home delivery in the city after 11 pm.

