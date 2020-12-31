Night curfew imposed in Delhi on New Year's eve, no celebrations allowed at public places

Image Source : GOOGLE Night curfew imposed in Delhi on New Year's eve

Ahead of the 2021 new year's eve celebrations, Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Thursday imposed night curfew in the national capital. The authority issued a circular stating that not more than five persons will be allowed to assemble at public places. Also, no new year celebration events or gatherings are permitted at public places from 11 pm on December 31 to 6 am on January 1 and 11 pm on January 1 to 6 am on January 2.

The restrictions come after 20 fresh cases of new coronavirus variants were found among the returnees from the UK to India. The government authorities are imposing stringent coronavirus curbs amid the COVID-19 new strain scare.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police have taken measures to ensure that all COVID-19 safety protocols are maintained and there is no large gathering for celebrating New Year's eve, as ordered by the Calcutta High Court to check a spike in infections. Many other states and cities have also imposed similar curbs on new year's eve celebrations.

As people gear up to welcome 2021, the Mumbai police on Wednesday announced a slew of restrictions on gatherings and celebrations on the New Year's eve in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a press release issued late in the night, the police pointed out that the Maharashtra government has already issued guidelines related to New Year's eve and called for low-key celebrations.

A night curfew is in place, prohibiting gathering of five or more persons between 11 pm and 6 am, it said. Gatherings in restaurants, bars and pubs will not be allowed post-11 pm, the police said, adding loudspeaker/DJ music beyond permissible decibel limit and fireworks are also prohibited. Citizens can travel, subject to a maximum of four persons per four wheeler. There will be no restriction on visiting friends, relatives and public places, but not in a group of more than 4 persons. Large gatherings will not be allowed anywhere in Mumbai in view of COVID-19 and use of face masks and social distancing norm will remain mandatory.

Essential services will continue to operate and activities exempted by the state government will be permitted.

The Kolkata Police have taken measures to ensure that all COVID-19 safety protocols are maintained and there is no large gathering for celebrating the New Year eve, as ordered by the Calcutta High Court to check a spike in infections, an officer said on Wednesday. Security has been beefed up in and around the city to avoid any untoward incident on that day.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday asked the West Bengal government to ensure that effective protocols related to Covid safety are maintained during the year-end festivities.

Mangaluru Night Curfew

Mangaluru Police Commissioner issues prohibitory orders from 6 pm on December 31 to 06 am on January 1. Gathering of 5 or more people and celebration of the new year in public prohibited. Hotels, malls, restaurants, clubs, pubs, etc shall not organise any special events.

The Kerala government has issued an order prohibiting all public gatherings during New Year celebrations and directed that all celebrations in the state on Thursday should cease by 10.00 pm amid fears about the new coronavirus variant confirmed in the United Kingdom that has forced the government to take unprecedented precautionary measures.

