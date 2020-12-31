Image Source : INDIA TV New Year 2021: Mumbaikars can party after 11 pm, home delivery of food allowed

'Don't stop the party', Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has allowed Mumbaikars to party on December 31 (today), urging just to take it indoors after 11 pm, ahead of the New Year celebrations.

BMC has also allowed restaurants to home deliver food in the city post 11:00 pm. However, COVID-prevention norms will have to be followed to ensure Mumbai rings in the new year with safety.

Don’t Stop The Party, Mumbai - Just Take It Indoors After 11:00!



Restaurants are allowed to home deliver food in the city post 11:00pm.



COVID-prevention norms will have to be followed to ensure Mumbai rings in the new year with safety.#MyBMCUpdates #NaToCorona#StayHome — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) December 31, 2020

However, gatherings of more than five persons are not allowed at public places. Party will not be allowed at any hotel, bar, pubs, restaurants after 11 pm.

Besides, no boat party or terrace party will be allowed in the city after the prescribed time, Chaitanya said, adding that strong action will be taken against the violators of prohibitory order issued under section 144 of the CrPC.

The Maharashtra government has put in place a night curfew between 11 pm and 6 am till January 5, prohibiting gathering of five or more persons in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police are on "high alert" and have put in place "anti-sabotage and anti-terror" measures considering the threat to the financial capital during the New Year celebrations.

Around 35,000 police personnel will be deployed on the streets of Mumbai to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incidents on New Year''s Eve, the official said.

Meanwhile, the city police appealed to Mumbaikars to celebrate the New Year at home in view of COVID-19.

"A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z Ghar Pe Raho! Sing along the safety song," the Mumbai Police said on the Twitter handle.

Latest India News