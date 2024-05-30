Notorious gangster Sahil, close associate of Himashu Bhau, detained in USA

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Notorious gangster Sahil, a close associate of Himashu Bhau, was detained in the USA.

Sahil, a close associate of notorious gangster Himashu Bhau, has been detained in the USA. Reports indicate that Indian security agencies are closely monitoring the situation following Sahil's detention. Interpol had issued a Red Corner Notice against Sahil, and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) recently announced a reward for his capture. It remains unclear when US authorities will hand Sahil over to India.

Fraudulent passport and identity

Sahil, hailing from Rohtak in Haryana, has been operating his syndicate from the USA alongside Himashu Bhau. According to security agencies, Sahil used fraudulent addresses and fake identity documents to obtain a passport and flee the country. Investigations revealed that the address on Sahil's passport does not exist, and no person matching the passport photo has ever lived there.

The identification documents submitted by Sahil Kumar were found to be fake. Sahil faces multiple criminal charges, including murder, attempted murder, extortion, and criminal conspiracy.

Recent encounter and criminal activities

Recently, the Special Cell Counter Intelligence Unit killed Ajay Goli, another close associate of Himashu Bhau, in an encounter. Earlier this year, in March, Bhau's gang was responsible for the murder of liquor trader Sundar Malik in Murthal. Two shooters gunned down Malik at Gulshan Dhaba, and the Bhau gang claimed responsibility for the murder.

Himashu Bhau, the gang leader, operates from the USA, controlling his criminal activities across Haryana, Rajasthan, and Delhi, among other states. Bhau first gained notoriety after robbing a sweet shop in Gohana, and his gang has been involved in numerous crimes since then.

