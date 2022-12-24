NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Chandigarh, Jammu & Kashmir

Follow us on Image Source : FILE The raids have been carried out at the hideouts of some suspects in these cases.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at multiple locations in Chandigarh and Jammu and Kashmir in connection with two separate cases suspecting terror activities. The raids have been carried out at the hideouts of some suspects in these cases.

The raids come a day after the NIA carried out a search operation at 14 locations in Jammu and Kashmir near the premises of suspected terror outfits.

The search operation conducted by the NIA on Friday covered places such as Kulgam, Pulwama, Sopore, Jammu and Anantnag districts. NIA had earlier said that the case pertains to the conspiracy hatched by Over Ground Workers of proscribed terror outfits at the behest of Pakistani military commanders.

Issuing a statement on the raids, the NIA said, "They are involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyber-space in Jammu and Kashmir, targeting of minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony."

(With inputs from agencies)

