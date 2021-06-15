Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV (FILE) NIA arrests two in connection with Antilia bomb scare case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two people in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case. The arrested men have been identified as Santosh Shelar and Anand arrested. Both of them were produced before the court today and sent to NIA custody till June 21.

A special court in Mumbai had last week gave 60 days extension to the NIA to file its charge sheet in the case of an explosives-laden SUV found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's house and the subsequent murder of businessman Mansukh Hiran. The deadline for filing the charge sheet was to end on June 10.

Former police officer Sachin Waze, arrested on March 13, is a prime accused in the case. Besides Waze, three other former policemen - Riyazuddin Kazi, Sunil Mane, Vinayak Shinde, and a bookie, Naresh Gor, are also accused in the case.

Under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the probe agency can seek time up to total 180 days since the day of the arrest of the accused, to submit the charge sheet. The NIA had earlier moved the special court seeking an extension of 90 days to file the charge sheet. The agency had said that an extension was required to complete the probe against all the accused.

An explosives-laden was found parked near Ambani's multi-storey residence 'Antilia' in south Mumbai on February 25 this year. Hiran, a Thane-based businessman, was found dead in a creek on March 5. He had earlier claimed that the SUV with explosives found near Ambani's house had been stolen from his possession.

