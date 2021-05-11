Sachin Waze, accused in Antilia bomb scare case, sacked from Mumbai Police service

Image Source : FILE PHOTO/PTI Sachin Waze was arrested on March 13.

Sachin Hindurao Waze, the assistant police inspector who is an accused in the Mansukh Hiren death case and Antilia bomb scare case, was dismissed from service by Mumbai Police on Tuesday (May 11).

Waze was arrested on March 13 in connection with both the cases that are being probed by the National Investigation Agency.

An explosives-laden Scorpio was found near Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia in Mumbai on February 25.

ALSO READ: Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Waze admits his role in planting explosive-laden car near Mukesh Ambani's residence

Mansukh Hiran, who had claimed that the vehicle had been stolen from his possession a week earlier, was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.

Latest India News