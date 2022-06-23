Nexon EV bursts in flames: Tata Motors says detailed investigation underway

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Tata Motors says detailed investigation underway after Nexon EV caught fire

Highlights Tata Motors said it is investigating incident of Nexon EV catching fire in Mumbai

Recent fire incidents in EVs prompted the govt to form a panel

Electric two-wheeler makers had recalled their scooters in the wake of separate fire incidents

Tata Motors Thursday issued a statement that it is investigating the incident of a Nexon electric vehicle catching fire in Mumbai.

Responding to the incident Tata Motors said, "Detailed investigation is currently being conducted to ascertain the facts of the recent isolated thermal incident that is doing the rounds on social media. We will share a detailed response after our complete investigation."

"We remain committed to the safety of our vehicles and their users. This is the first incident after more than 30,000 EVs have cumulatively covered over 100 million km across the country in nearly 4 years," it added.

Also Read | EV fires: Yet another Pure EV scooter catches fire in Gujarat

The recent fire incidents in electric vehicles had prompted the government to form a panel to examine and had warned companies of penalties if they were found to be negligent. In the electric two-wheeler segment, there have been many incidents of vehicles catching fire in the recent past. Electric two-wheeler makers such as Ola Electric, Okinawa Autotech and PureEV had recalled their scooters in the wake of separate fire incidents.

Also Read | EV fire incidents: Niti Aayog member says imported cells 'may not be' suitable for Indian conditions

Latest India News