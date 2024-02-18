New York's Times Square displays birthday message for Rajat Sharma | Watch video

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV New York’s Times Square displays a birthday message

Rajat Sharma, Chairman and Editor-in-Chief of India TV, is celebrating his birthday today. After seeing all the ups and downs in life, the position he holds today is inspiring for everyone. On the special occasion, a birthday congratulatory message was displayed at the iconic New York's Times Square, USA.

Rajat Sharma was born in the year 1957 in the Sabzi Mandi area of Delhi. He has six brothers and one sister. Recalling his days of struggle, Rajat Sharma once said, "All nine of us, including our parents, lived in a 100-square-foot room, which we called home. Every day was a struggle for us. We had no water or electricity. There was no such common facility."

Secret of Rajat Sharma's fitness

Recently, when a young man asked Rajat Sharma for tips to stay fit at this age, he said that it requires discipline. He said, "I tell all the youth that if you want fitness then you should drink more water, eat less, eat on time. Everyone knows this, there is no secret. But no one understands that it should be followed."

He said, "I wake up at 5.30 in the morning, my breakfast time is fixed at 10 am, lunchtime is fixed at 1.30 and dinner time is fixed at 6 o'clock. Apart from this I don't eat anything. I work out for an hour every day, either yoga or gym. I drink a lot of water and get enough sleep. Above all, because he gets love and respect from people, he never gets worried." He also noted the benefits of Ayurveda.

Rajat Sharma on his show popular 'Aap Ki Adalat'

Rajat Sharma hosts India's longest-running Television show 'Aap Ki Adalat'. Since its inception in 1993, 'Aap Ki Adalat' has seen personalities ranging from top politicians, Bollywood stars to sportsmen and spiritual gurus, being grilled on the small screen by Rajat Sharma in his own inimitable way.

Referring to the country's popular TV program 'Aap Ki Adalat', Rajat Sharma said, "Whatever I am today, is because of Aap Ki Adalat. I have learnt a lot from over 30 years of the show. Every legend who comes to 'Aap Ki Adalat' leaves behind a story on the show.