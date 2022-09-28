New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai railway stations redevelopment approved by Govt

Follow us on Image Source : @ASHWINIVAISHNAW Government approves redevelopment of New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai railway stations

New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Mumbai railway station redevelopment: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved redevelopment of New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmedabad railway stations at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore.

Addressing a press conference after the Cabinet meeting, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the tender for redevelopment of New Delhi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai, and the Ahmedabad railway stations will be issued in the next 10 days.

"A total of 199 stations are to be developed," he said.

Out of these, tenders have been issued for 47 stations while master planning and design for the remaining stations is underway.

There will be segregation of arrival/departures, clutter-free platforms, improved surfaces, fully covered platforms.

Work is currently on for development of 32 stations, the minister added.

Vaishnaw further said that New Delhi station would be developed in three and a half years while the remaining two stations would be redeveloped in two and a half years.

"Railways caters to middle class and lower middle class so any extra burden on passengers is not good. So, it has been decided to invest budget money in the Railways and take it up with investment from government. It is a conscious decision to redevelop all these stations in the EPC mode," he said.

He said the design of these stations will be in tune with the cityscape so that it becomes an integral part of the city.

The railway minister said the design will include a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities at one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities.

Ahmedabad railway station redesign is inspired by Modera's Sun temple.

The stations in these cities will be connected on both sides of railway tracks. Facilities like food court, waiting lounge, playing area for children and a place to sell local products will be made available, Vaishnaw added.

"New Delhi railway station will integrate train services with buses, auto and metro rail services. Ahmedabad railway station redesign is inspired by Modera's Sun temple. CSMT's heritage building won't be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed," Vaishnaw said.

To make the stations comfortable, there will be proper illumination, way finding/signages, acoustics, lifts/escalators/travelators.

Masterplans have been prepared for smooth movement of traffic with adequate parking facilities, a statement from the ministry said.

CSMT's heritage building won't be touched but buildings nearby will be re-developed.

There will be integration with other modes of transportation like metro, bus and other modes of transport, the statement said.

Green building techniques will be used, with solar energy, water conservation and recycling and improved tree cover, it added.

Vaishnaw also said special care will be taken to provide Divyang-friendly facilities and that the stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building.

There will be segregation of arrival/departures, clutter-free platforms, improved surfaces, fully covered platforms. The stations will be safe with installation of CCTV and access control. Once completed, these will be iconic station buildings, he said.

(With inputs from PTI, IANS)

